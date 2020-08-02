A traffic signal in Mumbai's Dadar has displayed female pedestrian signage. Something like this has happened for the first time in India. This was done in a bid to promote gender equality.

An icon of a female pedestrian was shown in a traffic signal in Dadar, Mumbai. The purpose of this gesture is to promote equality regardless of gender. Aaditya Thackeray, the Tourism and Environment Minister of Maharashtra, posted about this on his Twitter account.

Alongside an image of the Dadar traffic signal showing the icon of a female pedestrian, he had written that if one happens to have passed by Dadar, then they would see something that will ignite a feeling of pride within them. He added that Ward-GN of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is promoting gender equality with the simple idea of traffic signals having women too.

Aditya Thackeray also applauded the efforts of Kishori Pednekar, BMC Commissioner, Ward-GN, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and a local corporator, Vishakha Raut, for carrying out with the plan. Under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’ (BMC), this initiative was rolled out as part of the Culture Spine project. This project also includes the improvement of sidewalks and garden maintenance.

Countries in Europe such as Germany have also modified traffic signs to display female pedestrian icons. Australia’s traffic signals have been showing female pedestrians from 2017.

These icons are planned to be installed on 120 traffic throughout 13 junctions between Dadar and Mahim. This initiative is believed to only be a step in promoting gender equality, as many think that bigger initiatives and possibly reforms are on the way.

