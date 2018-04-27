With the elections in the state right around the corner, chief minister Siddaramaiah has attacked BJP and said that the party failed to fulfill the Karnataka people’s promise of Kannada Swabhiman. In a series of tweets he took on the BJP and said that if they came to power, the condition of the state will be similar to that of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 12, 2018. The counting of votes will take place on May 15, 2018.

There is a state of panic among political parties opposing BJP as Karnataka is going to polls in a couple of weeks. It seems the political contenders are ready to go to any extent in order to secure their future in the state. In a scathing attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP broke the promise of Kannada Swabhiman made to the Kannadigas. Notably, under Kannada Swabhiman the government directed the Railways to use the Kannada language on train and plane tickets. This incident also lead the demand for a separate flag for the state. The current harsh statement came from Chief Minister after the Centre rejected the flag idea and said that it is against BJP’s concept of ‘one country’.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah also claimed that if BJP came to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, it will follow the similar model of administration which Yogi Adityanath is following in Uttar Pradesh. “Of course the only promise it makes to Karnataka is to bring back the #Reddy-Yurappa gang to rule with UP style governance,” he wrote. Pointing fingers at BJP, Siddaramaiah speculated that the BJP and JD(S) will form an alliance to be in power. He claimed that cross voting will take place in the elections. “JD(S) chief GT Deve Gowda has said that where JDS candidate is strong BJP voters will vote for JD(S) and where BJP is strong, JD(S) voters will vote for BJP. The secret understanding between BJP & JD(S) is not a secret anymore”.

Boasting about his party, Siddaramaiah accused BJP of not being a secular and patriotic political party. He further claimed that the party ministers are enjoying their rule just as Jihadists are. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 12, 2018. The elections will be held for all the 224 constituencies of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on May 15, 2018.

