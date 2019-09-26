A man in a Mangaluru mall on Wednesday was beaten up a group of people after allegedly calling for Hindu Rashtra. The police have lodged FIR against accused and was trying to trace other people involved in the matter.

In a viral video on social media, a group of students can be seen thrashing a man who allegedly claimed India is a Hindu nation and Muslims should not come here.

The police have lodged FIR against accused and are currently probing into the matter to trace the people involved in the matter. A man in a Mangaluru mall on Wednesday was beaten up by some students after advocating the idea of Hindu Rashtra. The victim has been identified as Manjunath who filed a complaint at the Pandeshwar police station. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police PS Harsha said there was no need to sensationalise the issue and added that two people have been arrested for allegedly beating up Manjunath.

He said the police abide by the zero-tolerance policy when it comes to communal hatred through social media. A case under the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested persons of which one is a juvenile. The action against juvenile will be taken under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident has been reported from the Dakshin Kannada district which is a communally sensitive region. Even in 2018, a series of political killings surfaced in the region with Hindu and Muslim groups playing the blame game for the upheaval.

On September 1 also, a man named Zakir Ullal was arrested for allegedly disseminating hate messages on social media. He was taken into police custody after police recovered incriminating evidence from his mobile phone.

India is no new to such hate speeches and communal hatred and in the past few years, the number of such incidents has only gone up. In 2015 also, more than 30 people were injured in a communal clash between Hindu right-wing activists and Muslim group. Several shops were on fire and a mosque too was demolished in the violence.

