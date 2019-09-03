In CBI custody, Chidambaram mocks Modi govt over fall in GDP growth to 5%: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has been in the CBI custody since his arrest on August 21, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over India’s plunging Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate. While on his way to the CBI special court, a group of journalists prompted Chidambaram to comment on his arrest to which he replied with a smile, 5 percent.

He further asked the journalists whether they remember what was 5 percent to which one of them instantly replied, the GDP. The Congress leader then calmly walked away making his point.

Chidambaram has been kept in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21, 2019. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media. The Congress did not take too long to mock the BJP using Chidambaram comment. In a tweet, the key opposition party slammed PM Modi over the ongoing economic crisis.

A quick reminder by @PChidambaram_IN on why he’s feared by the BJP govt. #ModiMadeEconomicCrisis pic.twitter.com/9XOdVf6saT — Congress (@INCIndia) September 3, 2019

A few days back, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also called out on the BJP govt over the slowest growth of the GDP in the past six years. While expressing his concern over the state of the economy, he claimed that it was all-around mismanagement by the Modi govt that was to be blamed for the slowdown. The former prime minister had pointed out that the last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5% signaled that the country was in the midst of a prolonged slowdown.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered that Chidambaram would have to stay in the CBI custody till Thursday, May 5. On Monday, the court had ordered that the 74-year-old leader won’t be sent to the Tihar jail and directed the trial court to review its orders in the INX media case.

