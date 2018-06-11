Congress President Rahul Gandhi while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a controversy as he made an interesting analogy between Coca-Cola and Shikanji. Rahul's quote triggered a meme fest on Twitter and got him trolled with #AccordingToRahulGandhi trending on top.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has hurled himself into a new controversy over mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making a point that while big businessmen are given all privileges, farmers, small entrepreneurs are being ignored. The Congress President made an interesting analogy but the quote triggered a meme-fest on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing the National OBC convention of the Congress party at Talkatora stadium said that the person who founded Coca-Cola was essentially a Shikanji seller in the United States.

While addressing the party workers, he first asked who started Coca-Cola, and then himself answered that “Voh shikanji bechta tha, pani mein cheeni milaata tha” (he used to sell Shikanji in the United States, he used to mix sugar in water).

He further said that the founder of Macdonald’s used to run a ‘Dhaba’ in the country. He took a jibe at the ruling party by saying he wants to see those dhaba owners in India who have turned into the founders of Coca-Cola and Macdonald’s. However, the jibe grabbed attention from all sides.

Right after the address, a small video from ANI was shared and soon the video got everyone talking.

#AccordingToRahulGandhi started trending on Twitter and became the top trend.

While some trollers took a sarcastic route and countered the politician claims some made scathing remarks about the intellect of the Congress leader. Trollers came up with sassy responses to his claim, with over 10,000 tweets it was on the top of the micro-blogging site.

Now, interestingly Coca-Cola was founded by John Sith Pemberton, who was inventing an opium-free alternative for painkillers. Experimenting with Coca and Coca wines, he made his own version of French Wine Coca first but soon came up with an alcohol-free version. He accidentally blended his syrup base with carbonated water and hence he dropped the idea of selling it as a medicine and the cherished drink Coca-Cola as we know it was born.

Rahul Gandhi was taking a jibe at PM Modi for ignoring the interests of farmers and alleged that PM has only helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh crores.

