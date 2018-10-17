Writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused veteran actor Alok Nath of raping her, has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene in the matter and fight for the cause of women. Recently, Vinta approached the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai with an application to register an FIR against actor Alok Nath on allegations of sexual harassment. She told the media that her complaint has been registered.

On October 13, Alok Nath filed a civil suit against Vinta Nanda in connection with her rape accusations against him and sought Re 1 as damages for allegedly defaming him. Hitting out at the Bollywood’s ‘Sanskari babuji’, Vinta took to her facebook handle and shared her horrific experience with him in a brave post. Soon after the writer-producer levelled the charges, other women who were allegedly harassed by Alok Nath earlier, came forward and shared their ordeals. Even actors Himani Shivpuri and Sandhya Mridul also accused Nath of indecent behaviours.

Vinta says many women mustered courage to name and shame their molesters due to the advent of the #MeToo campaign to India. Vinta said PM Modi’s intervention in favour of women who have voices and those who have the support of all pillars of society will boost their confidence to fight against the evil on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera

She wrote “Plea to the #PrimeMinisterOfIndia

Dear Narendra Modi ji.

We pray in #Navratri to #Durga who was worshipped by #Ram before defeating the evil #Ravana.

As the custodian of truth at this point in time, help us get justice, which a legal system we inhabit does not provide us with tools to avail?

We’re living in times when our law shelters perpetrators and oppresses victims who’re not equipped with the arms to fight, where humiliation defies and scores over empathy. We’re living in an environment in which morality is defined by the rich and powerful.

I request you to provide us with the space in which we will be heard. We never found courage to express ourselves until the #MeToo movement galvanised by honesty of a few, gave us confidence to speak and compelled our countrymen and women to listen to us.

I request you to show the world, that the change we seek to end the conspiracy of silence, the support we claim for securing ourselves against the consequences of voicing our anguish; will rise above being mere platitudes and become a true reality.

We’re victims but are being victimised and humiliated because the men being questioned have the support of the practices and traditions of male dominance for thousands of years.

They say this is no country for women. Prove them otherwise by taking action Sir.

There is a rising of global consciousness today and it supports women like us, but the long practises of curtailing women’s rights are barriers to the progress that we are and have been seeking.

Your intervention in favour of us, women who have voices and those who have the support of all pillars of society except the system that governs us, will provide the confidence, which those of us who are underserved and remain marginalised, need desperately.”

