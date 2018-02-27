While fans thronged Sridevi's residence, the relatives including co-actors like Shah Rukh Khan and others arrived at Anil Kapoor's house. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy expressed sorrow on her demise and further suggested that he thinks that Sridevi’s death was a murder. BJP MP Swamy further suggested that he thinks that Sridevi’s death was a murder.

The sudden demise of the legendary actress, Sridevi, on February 24, at around 11 PM at her hotel room in Dubai. As per medical reports, the Bollywood actress, Sridevi, died of accidental drowning while taking a bath in her tub. Following the untimely demise, the nation remains frenzy as the condolences for the MOM actress have been flooding in since her demise. While fans thronged Sridevi’s residence, the relatives including co-actors like Shah Rukh Khan and others arrived at Anil Kapoor’s house. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy expressed sorrow on her demise and further suggested that he thinks that Sridevi’s death was a murder.

Suggesting foul play in Sridevi’s sudden demise, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the actress never consumed hard liquor and how did it enter her system. Talking to ANI, Swamy stated, “Let’s wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media don’t appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV?” Suggesting that all aspects have not yet been examined by the concerned authorities, he further questioned all the medical reports stating, “Doctors suddenly appeared before media and said she died of heart failure.” The BJP MP Swamy also said that in his opinion he thinks that it’s a murder.

The BJP MP also highlighted an unnoticed relation between the underworld and the Bollywood. He said, “Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega.” As per current reports surrounding Sridevi’s death, the body of the actress has still not been handed over to the family as the body of the actress is still said to be in the morgue. Recent reports suggest that Dubai Police Prosecution Office will be launching a deeper probe in the matter to ascertain the cause of the death. The Dubai Police has also recorded a statement by Boney Kapoor in the case.

