In a conversation with NewsX, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and founder of Koo, had recently shared that Koo is an attempt to democratise the voice of India. Having crossed 3 million downloads in just a few days, Koo is on its way to end Twitter.

An Indian alternative to Twitter, Koo is a chance for Indians to express their solidarity against foreign social media platforms. Built in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Koo, as an Indian social media platform, is the need of the hour as it gives safe space to Indians to express their opinions on various topics in multiple languages and stand against propaganda and foreign influence and place India on the world map as a soft superpower.

Available on iOS and Android, Koo has already garnered 3 million views and is on its way to cross the Twitter’s user base in India, which is 18 million. The goal can only be achieved if every Indian quits Twitter to join Koo.

The steps to download Koo are very easy. All you need to do is go on your smartphone’s app store or play store, search for ‘Koo’ and click on download button. Once the app is downloaded, you can easily create a profile for yourself.

Koo allows you to share your opinions in a character limit of 400. With this, you can make use of hashtags, photos, videos and audio to make your profile and Koo an interactive platform. Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and founder of Koo, in a conversation with NewsX said, “We started the whole app last year just so that everybody in India, irrespective of what language they speak, are able to express themselves , express their everyday thoughts and opinions onto the Internet. What we had observed was that most platforms in this space were catered to only top 1% of the Internet-using population of India. In order to democratize the voice of India, we started this platform.”