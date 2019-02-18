In a befitting response, tennis player Sania Mirza has lashed out at the troll police who criticised her for posting promotional posts after the Pulwama attack was in news. In a long Instagram post, which was captioned “We Stand United”, Mirza lashed out at trolls and said that celebrities don’t need to prove their patriotism to anybody. She added that celebrities weren’t obliged to condemn any attack publicly to prove their love for the country.
Soon after India’s tennis star post about the Pulwama attack calling it a black day went viral, the Twitterati didn’t seem too impressed as they kept rebutting. See this.
Earlier Sania had expressed her anger for unnecessary trolling while simultaneously she posted that the country stands united with the Pulwama martyrs and bereaved, Sania had posted:
To some extent Sania has managed to silence online bullies, however, this is not the first time that a public personality has been targeted, Cricketer Virat Kohli was trolled too for posting promotional updates and being insincere toward the brutal attack on Pulwama martyrs. According to tweeple, Sania Mirza focused more on celebrity dignity and less on Pulwama martyrs in her post. As she wrote further, Sania emphasized that celebrities didn’t need to scream from their rooftops that they were against terrorism. Her dedication towards the country comes from the fact that she has managed to bring laurels for the national internationally as well. Expressing her solidarity with the martyrs and bereaved, Mirza said that February 14 was a black day for India.
Leave a Reply