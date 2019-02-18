Sania emphasized that celebrities didn't need to scream from their rooftops that they were against terrorism. Her dedication towards the country comes from the fact that she has managed to bring laurels for the national internationally as well. Expressing her solidarity with the martyrs and bereaved, Mirza said that February 14 was a black day for India

In a befitting response, tennis player Sania Mirza has lashed out at the troll police who criticised her for posting promotional posts after the Pulwama attack was in news. In a long Instagram post, which was captioned “We Stand United”, Mirza lashed out at trolls and said that celebrities don’t need to prove their patriotism to anybody. She added that celebrities weren’t obliged to condemn any attack publicly to prove their love for the country.

Madam very smartly penned article about terrorism but sorry to say you missed to use Pakistan name in this whole clarification..Why not throw some light on tge Terror factory Pakistan.. — Amit Srivastava (@amitlovesakshat) February 17, 2019

बेचारी अपने ससुराल वालो की बुराई कौनसे मुह से करे….आखिर भारतीय संस्कार जो ठहरे….अब इसने जन बुझ के आतंकी ससुराल चुना है……वैसे भी धर्म विशेष की लडकियों को टंकी ही पसंद आते है.

वरना पाकिस्तानी संस्कार तो आपको पता है ही…… हिना रब्बानी खार के बारे मे टो अपने सुना ही होगा.. — jainendra (@jnndra) February 17, 2019

Hope one day 🇵🇰 & 🇮🇳 find peace and co exist together, they forget that this was once 1 country so are more unless the same people just different religions who have managed to live together for century’s before partition. Love and peace ✌️ — sham (@ShamShamkhan17) February 17, 2019

Sania Mirza… you have brought pride and honour to our India right from childhood… you don't need anyone's certificate… always proud of what you have achieved for the country… — CA Anuj Agarwal (@caanujhdw) February 17, 2019

Had u named Pakistan,it would have been great.

U hv mentioned "there's no place for terrorism".but there exists a nation named Pakistan where terrorism is a religion…

Chaliye koi baat Nahin.aur 2-4 line b likh lijiye dikhane ko — Satyabrata (@im_Satyabrata_) February 17, 2019

Much needed 😊 — dishapatani_the_diva (@dishapatanidiva) February 17, 2019

Earlier Sania had expressed her anger for unnecessary trolling while simultaneously she posted that the country stands united with the Pulwama martyrs and bereaved, Sania had posted:

Saddened at the attack on our CRPF soldiers in #Pulawama ..my sincere condolences to the families.. there is no place for terrorism in the world.. prayers for peace .. #PulwamaAttack — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 15, 2019

To some extent Sania has managed to silence online bullies, however, this is not the first time that a public personality has been targeted, Cricketer Virat Kohli was trolled too for posting promotional updates and being insincere toward the brutal attack on Pulwama martyrs. According to tweeple, Sania Mirza focused more on celebrity dignity and less on Pulwama martyrs in her post. As she wrote further, Sania emphasized that celebrities didn’t need to scream from their rooftops that they were against terrorism. Her dedication towards the country comes from the fact that she has managed to bring laurels for the national internationally as well. Expressing her solidarity with the martyrs and bereaved, Mirza said that February 14 was a black day for India.

