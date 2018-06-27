The Supreme Court bench comprised of Justices Arun Mishra and SS Kaul today replaced Justice S Vimala with Justice M Sathyanarayanan for the AIADMK MLAs disqualification case. The bench also refused to transfer this case out of Madras High Court. According to report, if these MLAs get a judgment in their favour, the ruling government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswam is likely to collapse. These MLAs were disqualified by the Tamil Nadu State Assembly speaker P Dhanapal for supporting the ousted leader TTV Dinakaran during the trust voting.

In a fresh turn of developments, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Justice M Sathyanarayanan to be the 3rd judge in the AIADMK 18 MLA’s disqualification case. Notably, Justice Sathyanarayanan will replace Justice S Vimala in the future hearing of the matter. Vimala was earlier appointed by the Madras High Court. Not only that, the judicature also refused to transfer this case out of the Madras High Court. According to a report, the lawyer fighting the case for these MLAs of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had earlier urged the court to transfer the case to the Supreme Court after the lower court delivered a split verdict.

The report further suggests that that bench which took this decision was comprised of Justices Arun Mishra and SS Kaul. Justice S Vimala who will be a part of the bench in the case was reportedly appointed on June 18, 2018.

Supreme Court refuses to transfer the case of the disqualification of 18 Tamil Nadu MLAs from Madras High Court to Supreme Court. SC assigns a new judge Justice M Satyanarayana in the case, in Madras High Court. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

On a closer look, these MLAs were disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal after they supported the ousted party leader TTV Dhinakaran. Thie disqualification brought down the Assembly strength to only 215 which is close to the half-way mark of 108. Notably, if these MLAs resumed duties, the AIADMK government led by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami could collapse. These MLAs are now supporting TTV Dhinakaran. Dhinakaran has also formed his own political outfit in the past named Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Not only that, Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran also won RK Nagar by-polls elections by a huge margin which were held in December 2017 after former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa died from the cardiac attack.

Reportedly, the speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly held a trust vote for all the MLAs to choose between the AIADMK and Sasikala’s nominee Palaniswami. Following which the DMK was evited from the House which made it easy for Palaniswami to become victorious. Later, Palaniswami later formed an alliance with the O Panneerselvam faction.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More