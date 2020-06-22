Despite the financial constraints and the looming COVID 19, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has upheld its commitment to the people by delivering the welfare schemes on time and has advanced some of them to provide sustenance to the poorer sections besides industry, agriculture and service sectors.

The commitment to the people has been the main focus and in the torrid times of lockdown with no transport and marketing facilities, the agriculture produce was purchased directly from the farmers and aqua products were taken to ports for exports, first tranche of financial aid was provided to MSMEs and the social welfare schemes like monthly pensions, distribution of rice and dal were given on the dot while following the guidelines on COVID 19.

The wheels of welfare were in full motion when the zero rate interest loans to women self help schemes were completed on April 24 with a cost of Rs 1,400 crores when COVID 19 attained the status of pandemic.

Upholding the tradition that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not go back on any promise or commitment he has given, the fees reimbursement under Jagananna Viday Deevena was released to a tune of Rs 4,000 crores on April 28.

With the lockdown still continuing the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa was implemented on May 6 at a c ost of Rs 109 crore as lean period assistance to fishermen as there will be ban on marine fishing from April to June. Rs 10,000 was given to each fisherman family under the scheme.

On May 15, Rythu Bharosa scheme was implemented by depositing and aggregated amount of Rs 3,675 crores in the bank accounts of farmers account towards initial assistance ahead of Khariff season to 49.43 lakh farmers. The amount was paid two instalments, first in April at 2,000 and second in May at Rs Rs 5,500 completing the first instalment of Rs 7,500.

This apart, the government has purchased banana, groundnut and other agriculture produce, some of them perishable as well, so that the farmer gets MSP even to those crops which does not have declared MSP and came to the rescue of farmers. The Market Stabilisation Fund has come in handy and Rs 2,200 crores was spent to safeguard the farmer and market his produce during the lockdown period as there was no transport not marketing facilities.

On May 22, it was the turn of Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which were under severe pressure due to the lockdown and the neglect of the previous government. As incentives to the MSMEs, the State has released Rs 450 cores as the first tranche of the Rs 950 crore incentives which is part of Rs 1,110 crore ReStart package to keep the wheel of small industries moving. The amount was the dues to the MSMEs not cleared by the previous government.

With places of worship being closed down and festivals like Sri Rama Navami, Easter Sunday and Ramzan not being celebrated, it was a tough time for priests, Imams, Mouzams and pastors. The State has paid Rs 5,000 to them for sustenance spending Rs 37 crores.

To mark the completion of one year in office, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched 10, 641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and digital kosks which are user friendly to farmers. The RBKs will be the future nerve centre of agriculture activity in the coming days.

On June 4, YSR Vahana Mitra has come up and all auto and taxi drivers running their own vehicles were given Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance to over 2.62 lakh beneficiaries amounting to Rs 262.49 crores. The amount was useful as the vehicles were not plying during lockdown. All the amounts transferred were unencumbered which does not allow the banker to deduct any previous loan or interest amount due by the beneficiary.

Under Jagananna Chedodu, tailors, rajakas and barbers were given Rs 10,000 each benefitted 2.47 lakh beneficiaries spending Rs 247 crores on June 10.

On June 20, money was disbursed under YSR Nethanna Nestham. Though the scheme is scheduled to be carried out on December 21, marking the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was advanced by six months to extend a helping hand to the weavers. He has handed over Rs 195 crore to over 81,000 beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 24,000 per family under the scheme to meet the input and other costs in the tough times.

Other schemes coming up this month include the YSR Kapu Nestham, under which women of Kapu community between the age group of 45 to 60 will be given Rs 15,000 each and the second instalment amount for MSMEs. The calendar for July begins with the Chief Minister flagging off a fleet of 1060 ambulance vehicles of 108 and 104 on July 1.

On the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, on July 8, the state will distribute 28 lakh house site pattas to the poor. On July 29, zero interest rate loans to farmers will be given.

