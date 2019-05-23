In victory speech, Amit Shah says BJP will prove its might in West Bengal; won 18 seats despite violence

Addressing a huge gathering of BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday to celebrate the party’s landslide victory in the 2019 general elections, party president Amit Shah said BJP will soon establish its might in West Bengal where it won over a dozen seats for the first time. Shah said despite violence and incidents of rigging, BJP has won 18 seats in the eastern state.

The party workers had been told to get on the field to grab 50 per cent of the 42 seats in the state and the push has yielded a positive result, while in 17 states, Congress faced a crushing defeat with a zero scorecard, Shah said. For the first time in 50 years, the BJP has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row, he said.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, J.P. Nadda, Thawar Chand Gehlot and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the high-profile leaders who attended the event at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. Shah said it was a victory of the people of the country and of 11 crore party workers. BJP has defeated the dynasty politics with these impressive results, he said.

This brilliant performance was only possible because of the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was a matter of pride for all the party workers. Referring to the huge defeat of NDA partner Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, Shah said had he worked hard to get votes, it would have opened its account in the elections.

BJP President Amit Shah: Even after so much violence and rigging, BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal. It tells that in coming days, BJP will establish its might in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/nq2HQz76lW — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday swept the national elections by winning a majority of the seats in the 543-member Lower House of parliament. The latest trends show the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in over 340 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party had won 282 seats, while BJP-NDA combined bagged 336. The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019, in all the state and the union territories.

