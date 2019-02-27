In view of tension, Srinagar hotel offers free accommodation to domestic tourists: The hotel Kaisar situated in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar is offering accommodation including food to domestic tourists until the situation returns to normalcy. The owner of the hotel said that the initiative was taken after many tourists were found stuck due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway and suspension of air traffic at Srinagar International Airport.

Srinagar hotel offers free accommodation to domestic tourists: In view of the current situation between India and Pakistan, a hotel in Srinagar on Wednesday offered free accommodation to tourists who are stuck in the valley. The hotel namely Kaisar situated in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar is offering accommodation including food to domestic tourists until the situation improves. The owner of the hotel said that the initiative was taken after many tourists were found stuck due to the suspension of air traffic at Srinagar International Airport and closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. He said stranded tourists can approach the hotel. He made it clear that they would not allow free accommodation to be misused, hence, it would be confirmed whether a person seeking accommodation is a tourist or not. The tourists can contact the hotel on numbers 9999059079 and 9868270376. The address of the hotel is 243/244 Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.

Earlier, Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports in the state were closed for civilian air traffic after an Indian Air Force jet crashed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. In the incident, two pilots and a civilian died on the spot. Media reports said that the bodies of the trio were burnt.

