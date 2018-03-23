The video of the spine-chilling beating went viral on social media where a man was seeing thrashing his wife with a belt. The incident where the matter took place is some 400 km from Lucknow, the state capital. Taking the cognizance of the video, the police have registered a case against 18 people. The police have arrested the woman’s husband and son.

In Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh, a woman was tied to a tree and thrashed mercilessly by her husband in full public view. The following “punishment” in Bulandshahr district took place after she is said to have eloped with another man from the village. The video of the spine-chilling beating went viral on social media. The incident that took place in broad daylight also showed the inhumanity of the crowd which was agape. The incident took place on March 10 at Launga village in Bulandshahr district.

The village is some 400 km from Lucknow, the state capital. Taking the cognizance of the video clip, UP Police pressed into action and arrested the husband along with his son. As per reports, the accused husband was also a former panchayat head. Further disclosing the matter, the Bulandshahr SP said a case has been registered against 18 people after the video clip went viral. However, it was found that out of the 18 booked, 12 still remain unidentified. After the clip went viral, the woman informed the police on March 21.

The victim is said to be in her late 20s. Talking to the Hindustan Times, the investigating police officer said, “Former pradhan Shersingh and his son Shravan have been arrested and raids are underway to arrest other accused.” In the 73-second clip, the woman can be heard screaming piteously as her husband flogged her continuously with a thick leather belt. All the cries of the woman were ignored as the people were busy passing comments and recording the incident on camera. The following incident has come to light after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had promised to end the atrocities faced by women in the state.

