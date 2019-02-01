Individual taxpayers paying an annual income of Rs 5 lakh per year will get full tax rebate, announced Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Interim Union Budget 2019. The announcement was greeted with loud cheer in the Lok Sabha with MPs thumping their desks and saying “Modi! Modi! Modi!”

Individual taxpayers paying an annual income of Rs 5 lakh per year will get full tax rebate, announced Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Interim Union Budget 2019. The announcement was greeted with loud cheer in the Lok Sabha with MPs thumping their desks and saying “Modi! Modi! Modi!”, and in offices and elsewhere. Goyal said people with gross income of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum need not pay any income tax. The goodies didn’t stop there. The standard deduction has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and further, the tax deductible at source on interest payments for people filing returns has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

The last few budgets had seen speculation that such a tax rebate would come in but Arun Jaitley was not the bearer of good news today and it was Piyush Goyal’s turn. This will benefit 3 crore middle-class payers and the amount is calculated around Rs 18,500 crore. While the tax slabs were not tweaked as is the usual practice, the government’s rebate for people earning Rs 5 lakh annual income will be a gamechanger in an election year. Before the announcement of the rebate, the entire media was focused on the lack of sops for the middle class while small farmers and workers of organised and unorganised sectors were recipients of budget largesse.

Here is how you can calculate your tax slab by using this Income Tax calculator:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FM Piyush Goyal on #Budget2019 💼 #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/0SDBdJTgMR

— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More