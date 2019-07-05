Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at about 11 am today. Take a look at some of the expected tax exemptions from Modi government 2.0.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on July 5. Despite the Modi 1.0 budget government announcing some tax relief in the interim budget in February, there are expectations that the finance minister may announce some more relief in the income tax front on Friday but not much.. reported BloombergQuint.

Here are five tax leeway to be expected from Budget 2019:

Higher income tax exemption limit: The finance minister is expected to raise tax exemption limit for individuals to 3 lakh of their annual income, up from the current 2.5 lakh. In 2014, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Union Budget 2014 had raised personal income tax exemption limit from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh

Income tax relief on NPS withdrawal: The government had hiked the tax exemption limit in December last year for lumpsum withdrawal on exit from NPS to 60%. With this, the entire withdrawal will be exempt from income tax. Currently out of 60% of the accumulated corpus withdrawn by NPS subscribers at the time of retirement or reaching the age of 60, 40% is tax exempt and balance 20% is taxable while 40% of the total accumulated corpus utilized for purchase of an annuity is already tax exempted. If this change is notified, NPS will get the exempt, exempt and exempt or EEE status, which means that like PPF ( public provident fund) or EPF (employee provident fund) investment at the investment stage, accumulation and withdrawal stage will be tax-free

Higher Section 80C Deduction Limit: The Finance Ministry is also looking at raising the tax exemption limit for savings and investments made under Section 80C of the Income Tax law.

Tax-free bonds: The 2019-20 budget is likely to bring in re-introduction of tax-free bonds to raise capital by government entities for infrastructure projects. These bonds are called tax free because the interest earned is not taxed. The tax-free bonds generally have a long-term maturity of typically ten years or more. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) could be an immediate beneficiary, given the government's thrust on road projects

Higher LTCG Limit: The government could consider increasing the threshold limit of LTCG (long-term capital gains) on sale of listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds which are currently pegged at Rs 1 lakh from the sale of listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds, which were fully exempt previously.

