The Income Tax department is linking raids at Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav sister’s hospital and nursing homes in Haryana’s Rewari with fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi. The Income Tax officials have claimed that they have recovered Rs 22 lakh cash during raids on multiple premises after it was detected that the owners of hospitals made cash payments to a Nirav Modi firm for purchasing jewellery. A senior tax department official reportedly claimed that IT team has recovered receipts of payments worth Rs 15 crore, which is suspected to be unaccounted.

Around Rs 27 lakh has been seized, on suspicion of unaccounted money. The total amount recovered during Wednesday morning raids was Rs 29 lakh.

Calling it vendetta politics, Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday said Narendra Modi can’t silence him.

