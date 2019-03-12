Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's ex-secretary has been raided by the Income Tax officials over the suspicion of tax evasion whopping to RS 100 crore. Report in NDTV quoting I-T office sources said that raids at Netram's residence were conducted to unearth the alleged tax evasion.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s ex-secretary has been raided by the Income Tax officials over the suspicion of tax evasion whopping to RS 100 crore. The I-T department on Tuesday raided 12 location in Lucknow and Delhi and one among those was the residence of Netram, a retired IAS officer, who held a key post in Mayawati’s government between 2007 and 2012. Interestingly, Netram was scheduled to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on the BSP ticket.

Report in NDTV quoting I-T office sources said that raids at Netram’s residence were conducted to unearth the alleged tax evasion. The former IAS officer had allegedly collected wealth and evaded tax worth hundreds of crores. It has also been reported that the raids started early in the morning and will continue till late in the evening.

