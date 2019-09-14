The Mumbai Income Tax Department served notices to Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani and their 3 children- Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani- under the Black Money Act 2015, said reports. The Income Tax department sent notices to the Ambanis after an investigation on the information received from several countries. It is said that Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Nita Ambani have undisclosed foreign income and assets in several countries. The notices were served on March 28, 2019.

In 2011, the Government of India had received details of around 700 Indians having accounts in HSBC Geneva after which the probe was started against the tycoons. The investigation was closely followed by several media agencies. In 2015, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) called Swiss Leaks had claimed that the number of HSBC Geneva account holders was 1,195.

The Indian Express reported a cluster of 14 HSBC Geneva bank accounts, with $601 million balance, held by offshore entities in tax havens were linked through several mediators to the Reliance group.

February 4 Income Tax investigation report and notices sent on March 28, carried the names of the Ambani family as the ultimate beneficiaries of one of these 14 companies. The IT report revealed how a huge amount was connected and invested in these companies through various foreign and domestic entities.

Responding to the allegations, Reliance spokesperson denied all such reports including a receipt of any such notice.

However, it was learned that the final clearances were given days before the notices were served after churning between the Mumbai Income Tax unit and the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

The report said notices from the Mumbai unit Additional Commissioner of Income Tax 3 (3)were served over Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets, Black money act, Sub-Section (I) of Section 10 and Imposition of Tax Act 2015.

