A team of 300 Income Tax officials, along with CRPF force are carrying raid at places including Bhopal, Indore, Goa along with 35 other locations in Delhi among which, the residence of Praveen Kakkar is been searched now. Praveen Kakkar is Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Officer On Special Duty (OSD).

A 15-member team of Income Tax officials from Delhi arrived at Praveen Kakkar’s house. Praveen Kakkar is Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s Officer On Special Duty (OSD). Almost 50 locations are to be covered in the raid, which includes the residence of Praveen Kakkar in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The house is located at Indore’s posh locality, Vijay Nagar. This raid is soon after the Rs. 9 crore recovery from Kakkar’s house.

Madhya Pradesh: I-T raid underway at Bhopal residence of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM. Searches are also underway at his residence and official premises in Indore. pic.twitter.com/JBktgZjJvB — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

Indore: Visuals from official premises of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM, where income-tax officials are conducting a raid. pic.twitter.com/fWoOS4qT4o — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

Kakkar is also a former Madhya Pradesh police officer. According to media sources, raids are also underway at Ratul Puri, Amira Group and Moser Bayor at places including Bhopal, Indore, Goa along with 35 other locations in Delhi. More than 300 Income Tax officials, along with CRPF force are carrying the raids. It is been said that there are some links found between Pratik Joshi and Praveen Kankar. The following raid has been started from 3 pm. Parts of the showroom situated in Vijay Nagar, the office located at BMC Highways, Shalimar Township and Jalsa Garden, Bhopal-based Shyamala Hills, Platinum Colony and other places are being investigated.

Pictures provided by Income-Tax Sources of cash recovered during raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. I-T searches are underway at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TAMe4J1Nii — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

The search operation is also undergoing at the residence of RK Miglani, close to Madhya Pradesh CM, in Green Park. This search operation will go on full fledge and will cover all the mentioned locations.

