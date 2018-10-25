Income Tax officials are conducting raids at VV Minerals and it's owner Vaikundarajan. Searches are underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reports said. VV Minerals is one of the largest company involved in export of garnet and other rare minerals.

Income Tax officials are conducting raids at VV Minerals and it’s owner Vaikundarajan. Searches are underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Chennai, news agency ANI reports said. Raids are also being conducted in various cities of Andhra Pradesh, reports said. VV Minerals is one of the largest company involved in export of garnet and other rare minerals. Tax officials have also conducted searches at a TV channel owned by the group.

Over 200 criminal cases and at least 150 civil cases have been filed against Vaikundarajan over the years, reports said. Vaikundarajan is believed to be close to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

It came just hours before the verdict of Madras High Court in the case against the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, loyal to rebel party leader TTV Dhinakaran. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

