The Income Tax department officials on Wednesday conducted raids on 16 premises belonging to Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot in Delhi and Gurugram. The raided premises include the residence of Delhi minister in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. According to a senior Income Tax offical, the raids are being conducted as a part of the tax evasion probe against two construction firms – Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Ltd – linked to Kailash Gahlot.

Gahlot is transport, land and revenue minister in the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal. He is an MLA from Najafgarh constituency (South Delhi). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a political vendetta, saying that raids are being conducted on ministers who are working for the betterment of the people.

Delhi: Income Tax Department conducts raid at the residence of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot in Vasant Kunj. pic.twitter.com/8zoqHjqS84 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

AAP in its official statement said, “Delhi government has provided low-cost electricity, free water, better education and health facilities, government services have reached the doorstep of every citizen but raids are being conducted at AAP leaders and ministers by CBI and ED.” People will not spare the BJP for its wrongdoings in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP tweeted. This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

In January 2015, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Gahlot on allegations of influencing the voters with free food and disobeying the order by a public servant during his campaign for the 2015 state assembly elections. However, earlier this year, a Delhi court absolved Gahlot of charges levelled against him in the same case, citing lack of evidence.

