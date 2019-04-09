On April 8, the Income Tax department claimed to have detected widespread and well-organised racket of a collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore. The IT raids in New Delhi, Indore, Bhopal and Goa were also conducted against former advisor to Kamal Nath RK Miglani on the allegations of tax evasion.

The Election Commission has called the revenue secretary, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman to discuss the ongoing Income Tax raids in Madhya Pradesh and several other states where non-BJP governments are in power. The poll body’s interference came in the midst of Congress allegations that the BJP was misusing Income Tax department to target its leaders in the election season. Revenue Secretary AB Pandey and CBDT Chairman PC Mody had earlier informed the Election Commission about raids in Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, the Income Tax officials conducted raids on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s OSD Praveen Kakkar, triggered a war of allegations between the BJP and Congress. However, Praveen Kakkar has denied these charges, terming it political in nature.

On April 8, the Income Tax department claimed to have detected widespread and well-organised racket of a collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore. The IT raids in New Delhi, Indore, Bhopal and Goa were also conducted against former advisor to Kamal Nath RK Miglani on the allegations of tax evasion. The tax department maintained that the raids are part of continuing investigations and dismissed allegations of political vendetta.

It comes a day after the Election Commission advised the Finance Ministry that any action taken by enforcement agencies should be neutral and non-discriminatory. While the revenue secretary agreed with the EC, the reply sent by him did not specify if the raids were carried out after informing election officers. Several parties have complained that the government was using official machinery to dent the opposition ahead of elections.

I have been told that the I T department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We will welcome the search party! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 7, 2019

Since March, raids have occurred in Karnataka. Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the tax department to threaten the Congress-JDS alliance leaders.

The I T department knows that we have nothing to hide. They and other agencies have searched our residences before and found nothing. The intention is to cripple the election campaign. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 7, 2019

Yesterday, former finance minister P. Chidambaram had tweeted that he was aware of tax raids at his residences in Sivanga and Chennai and that he would welcome the team of officials. Chidambaram’s son Karti is contesting the Sivaganga seat on a Congress ticket.

