The Income Tax department conducted raids on 5 popular restaurants including the well known Saravana Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. Apart from Saravana Bhavan, raids were conducted at Grand Bhavan, Hot Breads and Anjappar Group in Chennai. The raids were conducted at 32 locations across the city including the houses and offices of the directors of the aforementioned restaurants.

These restaurants are under the IT radar for indulging in massive tax evasions over the last couple of years. Though there are no reports about anything being confiscated, an official of the department has said that details of the raids will be shared only after files from these places are fully assessed.

Among the 5 restaurant chains raided Saravana Bhavan, the most well-known among the five restaurant groups, has its outlets in 20 countries including the US, the UK, France and Australia.

Then comes Anjappa group that has over 70 outlets across India with several in foreign as well. While the Bakery chain Hot Breads has branches in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, the Grand Sweets has been in the business for the last 25 years.

