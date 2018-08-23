The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at house and office of HB Sunil, who maintains accounts of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and some of his family members. According to media reports, the IT team started the raids on Tuesday that continued till late Wednesday evening.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted raids on the home and office of HD Kumaraswamy’s Charted Accountant HB Sunil in Bengaluru. HD Sunil maintains the accounts of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and some of his family members. According to media reports, the IT team started the raids on Tuesday that continued till late Wednesday evening. During this time, Sunil had not been allowed to leave the premises. However, this is not the first time that Sunil’s house and office are being searched by the Income Tax Department, he was last raided in May during the state Assembly elections.

A charted accountant by profession, Sunil is a trusted aide of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy and his family members. The accounts of HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha and son Nikhil are handled by Sunil. He also looks after all personal investments and business investments made by Kumaraswamy and his family in various areas.

Anitha Kumaraswamy is the managing director of Kasturi channel that started in the year 2001 and her declared net worth in 2013 was around Rs 36 crore. Sunil also handles JDS party fund mobilised by Kumaraswamy during the Assembly polls.

However, some media reports say that raids could be politically motivated against Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka. Both parties have forged an alliance to contest together against BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

