Income Tax raids on top Kannada actors, producers: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on top Kannada actors and film producers. Raids were conducted at the properties belonging to actors Shiva Rajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar, sons of late superstar Rajkumar, Sudeep Yash and producer Rockline Venkatesh. Raids are being conducted at several locations across Karnataka and involved 200 tax officials, reports said.

The search operations are being conducted at the house of Rockline Venkatesh in Mahalakshmi Layout and Puneet’s residence at Sadashivanagar. The raids have been going on since morning. Meanwhile, IT raids were also conducted in neighbouring Tamil Nadu where five popular restaurants including the Saravana Bhavan in Chennai are under the tax officials radar.

The restaurants where raids are being conducted are Grand Sweets, Hot Breads, Saravana Bhavan and Anjappar group. IT officials confirmed the raids and said there were complaints of massive tax evasions over the last couple of years.

Saravana Bhavan is a well-known restaurant chain and has its outlets in 20 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Australia. IT officials are also questioning Karnataka DK Shivakumar in capital Bengaluru. He is the minister of irrigation and medical education in HD Kumaraswamy government.

Chennai: Income Tax department conducts raids at offices of Grand Sweets, Hot Breads, Saravana Bhavan and Anjappar group following complaints of tax evasion. pic.twitter.com/hHFz26GXLr — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

