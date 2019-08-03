Income Tax Return FY 2018-19: Does the ITR you have filled deducted the extra tax from your salary and bank interest in the form of TDS? Then you are eligible to claim a tax refund, you can file the Income-Tax Refund by visiting @incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or follow the steps mentioned below.

Income Tax Return FY 2018-19: August 31, 2019, was the last date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) and some had queries about the TDS which had been deducted from there salary or bank interest, etc. After filling the ITR and you may have a query that more tax had been deducted from by the Income Tax department which was actually due, so you are eligible to claim a tax refund.

However, once the ITR had been filed the income tax refund will automatically due to the filers bank account if the excess tax had been deducted. Meanwhile, the person who wants to file the Income-tax refund must link his/ her bank account with PAN card as the income tax department has adapted the old way of sending tax refund cheques by Speed Post.

To check the status of your income tax refund follow these steps :

Step 1: Login in to the income tax department’s e-filing website

Step 2: Click on the View Returns and Forms on the display page.

Step 3: Click on the drop-down menu

Step 4: Select Income Tax Returns

Step 5: Select the last assessment year

Step 6: The tax refund status will be shown

Step 7: Take a screenshot of it for future use

Meanwhile, if the status had been shown “refund paid” and still the due amount has not been credited to the linked bank account, then the person should contact his bank or SBI that processes all refund claims. Or the person may also contact the Income Tax Department.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the budget session, said that the Income Tax department had issued ₹64,700 crore worth refunds till June 18 in the current fiscal year.

