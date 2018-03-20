The people who have been hugely sidelined in this political drama are the ones who are grieving the most. The families of the 39 dead Indians are inconsolable and have lambasted the government for keeping them in the dark. Several mourning families spoke to media and vented their frustration against the handling of matters by the government of India.

While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was confirming the death of 39 Indians, who were kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul in 2014, the opposition was busy hindering her speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with non-stop sloganeering. Once again both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were at loggerheads but for different reasons. The Congress party attacked the ruling government for delaying the announcement and providing vague information on the death of the Indians while BJP made an attempt to explain the delay and ridiculed the opposition for being insensitive.

The people who have been hugely sidelined in this political drama are the ones who are grieving the most. The families of the 39 dead Indians are inconsolable and have lambasted the government for keeping them in the dark. Majority of the deceased hailed from the state of Punjab and the Chief Minister of the state Capt Amarinder Singh took a dig at the government saying “We had expected this, it should have been announced earlier, it was known since much earlier.”

Several mourning families spoke to media and vented their frustration against the handling of matters by the government of India. Here’s what they said:

We had got information that my brother was abducted by terrorists, after that nothing was known about his whereabouts. My DNA test was done twice, but we received no information: Brother of an Indian national who was killed in Iraq’s Mosul

My husband went to Iraq in 2011 and I spoke to him last on June 15, 2014. We were always told us that they were alive. We don’t demand anything from the government: Manjeet Kaur wife of Davinder Singh

For past 4 yrs EAM was telling me that they were alive, don’t know what to believe anymore. I am waiting to speak with her, no information was given to us, we heard her statement she made in Parliament: Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Manjinder Singh

I told the truth that 39 Indians were killed. The government has misled the 39 families who lost their relatives: Harjit Masih, man who returned from Mosul earlier, claimed that 39 Indians were killed by ISIS there.

I don’t know what to say. Since 2014, I had been pleading with the government to bring him back somehow and today they say that he is no more: Puroshottam Tiwari, uncle of Vidya Bhushan Tiwari

My husband went to Iraq in 2013 and he was kidnapped in 2014. We don’t demand anything from the government. I have a small child, I have no support: Wife of Surjit Kumar Menka

He left for Mosul in 2013-14. They had been saying that all of them are alright and now they say this. I don’t even know what to say: Harjit Kaur, wife of Gurcharan Singh

