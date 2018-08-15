A total of 131 gallantry awards will be given on the 72nd Independence Day to people serving in the armed forces for their valour, courage and exceptional service dedicated to the country. Among these 131 people, Nao Sena Medals to six women navy officers will also be awarded for completing the circumnavigation of the globe while sailing on INSV TARINI earlier in 2018 in a period of close to 8 months.

On August 15, 2018, India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day to remember the sacrifice and valour of our martyrs, freedom fighters and ancestors who devoted their life for the country’s freedom struggle. The occasion is meant to spread the message of nationalism, patriotism among the citizens and also to honour people who have contributed in various ways to make the country proud. Every year, on Independence Day, President of India in honours the valour and exceptional dedication of people working in armed forces and other fields of those who had made the country proud by handing over Gallantry awards to them.

Gallantry Awards is set of 5 awards which include Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Charka. Every Chakra is a symbol of valour, dedication and exceptional hard work by the officers, people in performing their duty. This year President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ram Nath Kovind has approved 131 Gallantry Awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of Paramilitary Forces which include

one Kirti Chakra, 20 Shaurya Chakras, 3 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 93 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 11 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and three Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Here is the list of all 131 officers who have been awarded Gallantry awards by the President of India

Six women Navy officers who completed the circumnavigation of the globe sailing on INSV TARINI earlier in 2018 will be awarded Gallantry Award Nao Sena Medals. The award is to honour individuals act of showing courage in their field which is exceptional. The six women navy officers who will be honoured with Nao Sena medals are Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, Commander Prathibha Jamwal, Lieutenants Swathi Patarpalli, Aishwarya Boddapati, S Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta, Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi led the expedition.

The six Indian Navy women completed their expedition in about 8 months. The crew of 6 navy women officers sailed through different continents and made a stopover at Fremantle in Australia, Lyttleton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, Cape Town in South Africa and Mauritius.

The Indian women crew during their entire expedition covered an close to 21,600 nautical mile. They sailed through four continents, crossed the equator twice, and also witnessed the Three Great Capes — Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope. The six navy officers completed their expedition facing tremendous challenges including

100 kmph winds, varying temperatures at different places, high tides and other obstacles.

Apart from Indian Navy women, Shaurya Chakra will be awarded to Captain P Rajkumar (03228-K) for his exceptional courage in performing his duty in relief/rescue operation during cyclonic storm Ockhi which had struck southern coast of India in November-December 2017. Captain P Rajkumar was the captain of naval helicopter Sea King 528 when his team had done a number of rounds from Trivandrum in the relief operation which had claimed 218 lives and massive devastation. Dedicated to his duty, Captain P Rajkumar had saved four lives during extreme rough weather.

Lt CDR Kunal Saini (06840-W), Lt CDR Anil Raina (05821-B), Deepak Saini, POA(FD), Sumit Raj, POA (FD), Vijay Kumar Verma, LA (FD) will also be awarded with Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) for their courageous service during Cyclone Ockhi.

