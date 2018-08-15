Independence Day 2018: A video of wherein BJP president Amit Shah unfurls the flag, amid chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, has gone viral with the opposition slamming the BJP president. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quick to mock the BJP president on the gaffe saying, the tricolour refused to be hoisted by Amit Shah.

In the video of the gaffe, as BJP president Amit Shah unfurls the flag, amid chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the tricolour falls to the ground.

In 2016, on this very day, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehabooba Mufti had her embarrassing moment when she hoisted the flag and it almost fell off the post, the video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. During this year’s Independence Day, the same thing happened but the subject of the gaffe changed, this year it was none other than arguably the second most powerful person in the country, BJP president Amit Shah.

The opposition was quick to pick the video and mock the BJP strongman saying that those who can’t handle the national flag, how will they run the country. “Those who dole out certificates of patriotism don’t know the right way to sing the national anthem,” Congress party’s official handle said while tweeting the video.

जो देश का झंडा नहीं संभाल सकते, वो देश क्या संभालेंगे? 50 साल से ज्यादा देश के तिरंगे का तिरस्कार करने वालों ने अगर ये नहीं किया होता तो शायद आज तिरंगे का ऐसा अपमान न होता। दूसरों को देशभक्ति का सर्टिफिकेट देने वालों को राष्ट्रगान का तौर-तरीका तक पता नहीं। pic.twitter.com/FmiEI5B7D7 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2018

Congress’Randeep Surjewala also slammed the BJP president in a strong-worded statement. He said that those who did not unfurl the flag for 52 years are now disrespecting the flag.

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal also joined the bandwagon and took a jibe at Shah. Kejriwal, in a mocking tone, said that nature was behind the Shah’s flag gaffe.

“See, even the tricolour refused to be unfurled at the hands at the hands of Amit Shah. Bharat Mata is trying to convey a message through this tricolour, she is sad, Kejriwal tweeted.

प्रकृति का खेल भी अजब है। कोई कितना भी शक्तिशाली क्यों ना हो जाए, प्रकृति के सामने सब छोटे हैं। बताइए, तिरंगे ने अमित शाह के हाथों लहराने से मना कर दिया। इस तिरंगे के ज़रिए भारत माता कुछ कह रही है – कि वो दुःखी है। https://t.co/BNNuyBGTKN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

Earlier in the day, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, last Independence day speech before 2019 general elections, to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort touched various issues from across the spectrum, it witnessed a baptism of fire with the opposition calling it “shallow” and lacking in substance.

