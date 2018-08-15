Independence Day 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort announced permanent commission for women in the Armed Forces. Right now, women are inducted into the defence through Short Service Commission and given permanent commission only in a few branches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort announced permanent commission for women in the Armed Forces

72nd Independence Day celebrations 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s first manned space mission, for which space agency ISRO has been prepping for a long time, by 2022. By 2022, “a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolour in hand,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort. The other big announcement was the rollout of the much-awaited world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme the Ayushman Bharat.

However, what caught the people’s imagination was the announcement of permanent commission for women officers in Armed Forces. PM Modi said that short service commissioned women in the Armed Forces will be given a permanent position along with their male counterparts.

Right now, women are inducted into the defence through Short Service Commission and given permanent commission only in a few branches. PM Modi said that this was his gift to the womankind this Independence Day.

Women officers commissioned in short service will get opportunity for permanent commission like their male counterparts: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/0q8TZROa26 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

PM Modi made the announcement while speaking about the achievements of women and spoke about 6 women officers of the Indian Navy who circumnavigated the globe recently on INSV Tarini.

He further stressed that commissioning of women would be done in a transparent manner and women officers will get the same opportunities as male officers. Modi did not miss the opportunity to highlight that he is proud to head a cabinet that has the most number of women members since independence.

He also took the opportunity to say that at present there are three women judges in the Supreme Court-the highest ever in its history.

Currently, women can join the Indian Army in permanent Commission only in select branches as the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Department and in Army Education Corps (AEC) of Army.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More