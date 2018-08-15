Independence Day 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's independence day speech underwent a baptism of fire from the opposition with many Congress leaders terming the speech as shallow and untruthful. Slamming the Prime Minister, Surjewala lamented that Modi should have spoken the truth. He even took a dig at PM's "Mann ki Baat "and said Modi was unable to touch nation's "Mann Ki Baat".

Presenting NDA’s report card before in the last Independence Day address before the 2019 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon issues from across the spectrum and tried giving a picture of a progressive India. However, the opposition refusing to buy it, slammed the government terming the speech as “shallow”. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, in fact, went on to call the address as lacking in substance.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Surjewala lamented that Modi should have spoken the truth. He even took a dig at PM’s “Mann ki Baat “and said Modi was unable to touch nation’s “Mann Ki Baat”. Another Congress leader, Anand Sharma expressed his disappointment over the speech saying, “After three years, it was time for him to give an account of the failures of his government to deliver on the promises, especially the betrayal of the youth, the farmers and the weaker sections.”

“PM Modi’s last speech on Independence Day proved to be shallow. There was no substance. He didn’t speak on corruption in the form of the Rafale deal and Vyapam, Chhattisgarh PDS scam. His speech did not mention the Chinese encroachment in Doklam and other areas or about the atmosphere of hatred created in the nation,” Surjewala was quoted by ANI as saying.

He should have spoken the truth in his last speech. Mann ki baat nahi kar paate, kam se kam desh ke kaam ki baat to kar paate kyunki ab acche din to aaye nahi ab is desh ko sacche din ka intezar hai aur wo tab aaenge jab Modi ji desh se jaaenge: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/nwda0SnCQ0 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Anand blasted PM Modi’s powerful agenda of fight against black money, that assisted the BJP to ride to power in 2014, a “sham”. He went on to criticise the move of demonetisation, juxtaposing it with the BJP’s fulfilment of “crony capitalism”. The Congress leader lashed out at Modi asking for an account of how much of the money has come back to the RBI vaults that constitute black money.

Joining the bandwagon, Congress leader Sanjay Jha took to the micro-blogging site and called the speech a “typical Modi speech”, and even predicted BJP’s loss in the upcoming 2019 election. “Next year, a new Prime Minister. A better speech. An honest conversation with fellow Indians. The India that we all deserve,” Sanjay tweeted.

A typical #Modi speech: bombastic fake claims, puerile rhetoric, and some more deceptive promises. Next year, a new Prime Minister. A better speech. An honest conversation with fellow Indians. The India that we all deserve. #HappyIndependenceDay — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) August 15, 2018

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi. #IndependenceDayIndia https://t.co/G1rLxtfBrY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

