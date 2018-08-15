The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will receive 61 Gallantry Award from President Ramnath Kovind on the eve of Independence Day 2018. The President will award them for commendable, gallant performance, distinguished and meritorious services.

President and Supreme of all three armed forces of India Ram Nath Kovind will handover 61 awards on the eve of Independence Day to BSF personnel. These awards will be given in recognition of commendable, gallant performance, distinguished and meritorious services.

President will award 61 medals—10 police medals for Gallantry including one 1st Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry, four President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 47 Police Medals for Meritorious Services to the BSF personnel on 72nd Independence Day.

As per the press release of Border Security Force, President Ram Nath Kovind will honour BS Kasana with 1st Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry, Raj Kumar, Vikas Kunwar, Yudhvir Yadav, Surjeet Singh, Om Prakash, Narendra Kumar, Paras Ram, Bivas Batbyal, Mukesh Choudhary with Police Medal for Gallantry.

The press release further reads that Jutta Shiva Naga Durga Prasad, Dharmendra Kumar Tripathi, Jagdish Chand Singla and Thampi Puthiya Kennel John will receive President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service award.

On the 15 August 2018, India will be celebrating 72nd Independence Day. The day of glory reminds us of the struggle and sacrifices our freedom fighters have done for the country. Mahatma Gandhi, Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru are the big names among great freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives to make a free and independent India.

Along with the freedom fighters, we also remember the people who have contributed to make a new India in last 71 years. We recall Policemen, Military soldiers, leaders and every person who has contributed to make the country better.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More