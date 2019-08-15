Independence Day 2019: India is not a land of snake charmers but a land of engineers, doctors and scientists and now India has been counted as the second largest country to have engineers, doctors and scientists. When the whole world was busy in practising barter system, India invented money-based trade. To feel more proud as an Indian read all the top 10 facts which will make your day.

Independence Day 2019: India, as we all know once known as the ‘Golden Bird’ and Britishers, looted India, ahh.. old story. let’s explore the other side of the coin which is still unknown by many. Did you know? India had so much of gold that it took years and years to take all the gold out from India, it was becoming impossible for Britishers to collect all the gold at a time because Indian temples, King places many other historical places have so much of gold that it was tough for them to loot India, with there every possible way of stealing, still some of the places left by them, and again they made a visit to loot India and this process went again and again for years, so they called India ‘A Golden Bird’.

Here are Top 10 facts which will definitely make you feel proud as an Indian

1) Mission Chandrayaan-2 is one of the cheapest mission in the whole world.

2) India is the second-largest country in the world to speak English as there language.

3) In terms of scientists and engineers, India stands second in the whole wide world.

4) Did you know who was the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, he was Rabindranath Tagore.

5) The World’s highest battlefield of Siachen was controlled by the Indian army.

6) India’s 70% of the spice has been exported all around the world and counted as one of the global leaders in the production of the spice market.

7) Algebra, Trigonometry and Calculus are studied and originated in India, whereas Chess was also invented in India.

8) In the Mughals era, the country’s income was 17.5 million pounds, which was way greater than the entire treasury of Great Britain.

9) India was one of the first countries to develop money-based trade, while the rest of the world was practising barter system.

10) India is the only country who has a Floating Post Office.

