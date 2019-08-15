Independence Day 2019: 4 National Security Guards have been awarded the police medals this year. Group commander Rakesh Kumar, Group Commander Binod Toppo, second-in-command RK Langeh and K N Chaudhary, NSG law officer, who have been decorated this time.

On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, 4 National Security Guards were awarded the police medal for their bravery and contribution to the counter-terror force. The awardees included Group commander Rakesh Kumar, Group Commander Binod Toppo, second-in-command RK Langeh and K N Chaudhary, NSG law officer.

Rakesh Kumar: He is a 1993-batch Border Security Force cadre, posted at the NSG headquarters in the national capital. He joined NSG in March 2017 and has been countering terrorists for over 14 years and failed many attacks in sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern parts of the country.

Binod Toppo: He was counter-hijack commando unit who reports to the Union Home Ministry directly. The NSG was raised in 1984 as a federal counter-terror.

The awards were handed over by the President of the country Ramnath Kovind. The full list of meritorious included one Vir Chakra award, 2 Kirti Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, 8 bar to Sena Medals, 90 Sena Medals, 5 Nao Sena medals, 7 Vayu Sena Medals, and 7 Yudh Seva Medals.

The Vir Chakra was awarded to the Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who had shot down Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet.

These awards are given by the Government of India to thump backs of the braveheart soldiers of the armed forces personnel and other security forces, who face tough challenges and still serve the country to their best.

What is the Police Medal?

This medal is to honor the members of the law enforcement and was created to replace the Indian Police Medal in 1951.

