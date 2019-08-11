India is celebrating 73 years of independence and every Indian is filled with pride and patriotism on this day as this is the day to honor the sacrifice of the martyrs because of whom we are enjoying this independence.

Here is the list of movies from Bollywood that you can watch on this day and enjoy your day with friends and family.

Kesari(2019)

If we are listing patriotic films than Akshay Kumar’s film should be on top as he is doing a lot of patriotic films and all his films are a big hit and he selects movies which are in favor of country and in addition in list his last film Kesari was also based on patriotism with the plot Kesari depicts the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between the British Indian Army and Pashtun tribesmen. During the battle, 21 Sikh soldiers fought against more than 6000 British army troops.

Raazi(2018)

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi was a film based on an Indian-spy who went to Pakistan to collect data and information for the betterment of her country. Alia Bhatt plays the role of spy and the movie was a big hit and Alia received a lot of praises for her acting. The movie was directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain.

L.O.C. Kargil(2003)

This was a movie based on true events from the Kargil War(1998) it was directed by J.P. Datta and lead actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Nath, Akkineni Nagarjuna,Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpai, Ashutosh Rana, Kareena Kapoor, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon, Preeti Jhangiani, Mahima Chaudhry.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran(2018)

This movie was directed by Abhishek Sharma and John Abraham was the lead in the film and film was a big hit. It was based on the plot of nuclear tests that India did in Pokhran.

Border(1997)

Border is a 1997 Indian war film, based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, produced and directed by J. P. Dutta. The film starred the cast of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. music if the film was very touchy and emotional.

