Independence day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted tricolour at Red Fort, at the 73rd Independence day, 15h August 2019. Like every year, Prime Miniter Modi's sartorial choice is garnering attention. He arrived in a traditional avatar and as usual his turban stole the limelight.

Independence day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort in his usual turban traditional attire at the 73rd Independence day, 15h August 2019. During his first year, he maintained his style and in this tenure, he is consistently maintaining a similar appearance. He wore a yellow-coloured turban with a dash of green and red along with a long trail extended till his ankle.

He kept his outfit simple yet stylish has he donned a plain white kurta paired with his signature taut chridaar. Overall, look was complemented a unique scarf around his neck with an orange border placed with a black and white pattern.

From the year 2014 till now, not only his powerful and inspiring speeches have garnered attention but also his stylish wardrobe is a talk of the town. Let’s have a look back at some of the style making turbans which had stolen the limelight every year.

2014

The Prime Minister, PM Modi chose to wear Jodhpuri bandhej turban in a bright red colour with green at the trail for his maiden year.

2015

At the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi’s style was different and colourful. The base colour was yellow and it was covered with the criss-crossed lines in various shades the similar colour pattern along with red and deep green shade.

To complement the overall appearance, he paired it with ‘Modi jacket’ and kept the spirit alive. He furnishes his overall look with a tri-coloured pocket square.

2016

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose for a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow with the soft fabric. This made PM Modi’s appearance for the 70th Independence Day more simple and elegant. He teamed up with a white kurta with soft check.

2017

Prime Minister’s turban of the year 2017 was simple and attractive. He wore a bright red and yellow along with the criss-crossed golden lines. With the trademark beige coloured half-sleeve bandhgala kurta, he made sure to continue with the long trail.

2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a saffron turban while addressing the nation at the Red fort.

