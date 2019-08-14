Independence Day 2019: The celebration of Independence Day will be live-streamed on YouTube and Google search as a part of the collaboration between Google with India's largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharti.

As a part of the Google’s alliance with India’s largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharti, all the events of national importance like the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations will be live-streamed on YouTube and Google Search. All the viewers from around the globe will be able to access and watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the eve of Independence Day live on YouTube channel of Doordarshan. As India is completely ready for the grand celebration of the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

The live stream for the same will commence at 6:30 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), Google claimed. The link to the live feed on YouTubewill be made available on the Google search’s both desktop version and mobile version when users will search for India Independence Day. The best of Prasar Bharti’s broadcast programming will also be made available to digital users across various age groups in different languages.

Google also claimed that it will also work towards digitizing a huge amount of content from over two decades from All India Radio and Doordarshan on Google Arts and Culture, and it also hosts digital archives of Prasar Bharti in more than 12 languages on Youtube.

As per Prasar Bharti, the partnership has also played a major role in developing mindshare for the public broadcaster among the young audience who are digitally wise and are consuming media on a large scale through their smartphones and other devices.

