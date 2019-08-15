Independence Day 2019: India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day today and celebration without songs is quite incomplete. Here are some of the evergreen patriotic songs that will make you teary.

India is today celebrating its 73rd Independence Day and what is a celebration witout music. Several Hindi patriotic songs have been sung by Indian singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik. These songs makes one feel the dignity and intergrity of a democratic country like India. Here are some of the evergreen Patritic songs sung and written great poet and writers that will make you teary and can be played on Independence Day.

Sandese Aate Hain has been penned by famous writer Javed Akhtar and sung by Sonu Nigam, Roopkumar Rathod, Anu Malik. The song Sandese aate Hain from the film Border has been loved by all. The song connects with the emotions of people serving in the military or their families. Check out the song here:

Sandese Aate Hain:

Other songs like Mera Rang De Basanti Chola, Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Tu Bhoola Jise, Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan have always created a patriotic atmosphere during Independence celebrations. Check out the full video songs below.

Aye Watan:

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola:

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna:

Tu Bhoola Jise:

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera:

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan:

