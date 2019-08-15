Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly. PM Modi will deliver the speech from the ramparts of the historic monument Red Fort in the national capital. This will be of his 6th consecutive speech after a massive win in the recently held Lok Sabha elections 2019. PM Modi is expected to throw light on a host of issues. He is likely to talk about the Centre’s landmark decision of abrogating Article 370 which gave the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi is also expected to discuss the government’s flagship schemes like Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat during his addresses to the nation on Independence Day.
I bow to all those great women and men who devoted their lives so that India becomes free: PM @narendramodi
Last week, PM Modi in his address had assured people of J&K of development and peace, as he sought to assuage concerns following his government’s decision to scrap the state’s special status and dividing it into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a separate Union Territory.
PM Narendra Modi concludes his Independence Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his Independence Day speech following chants of Jai Hind and Vande Matram. PM Modi will also be meeting the children and will shake the hands with them.
Govt. is committed to improve tourism
PM Modi said the government is promoting tourism. it must empower the economy through our efforts. We need to respect wealth creators in India because if wealth is not created, how will it be distributed? And if it is not distributed how will it benefit the poor in the country?
People to visit at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022 asks PM Modi
PM Modi said people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom.
PM Narendra Modi: India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom pic.twitter.com/gDAf8OUZBu— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
PM Modi appeals to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags
He said on Diwali let us gift people cloth bags to use instead of plastic bags. This will be an advertisement for your company as well. he said people should use more and more cloth bags and avoid pollution and other issues.
PM Modi: Can we free India from single use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now.Let a important step in this direction be made on 2nd October. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Bed1My0WNp— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
India to have chief of defence staff: PM Modi
He said security forces are the country's pride. To further enhance coordination between our forces, he announced a big decision today, India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more strong.
PM extends greetings to Afghanistan
He extended his greetings to the people of Afghanistan who are celebrating 100 years of freedom. The relation with neighboring Afghanistan will be taken to new heights in the coming years.
PM Modi hails railways, says people waiting Vande Bharat Express to their areas
People across the country said when Vande Bharat express come to their areas. The entire railways have changed in the country. People are satisfied with the improving conditions of the stations.
PM: Earlier even if a decision was taken on paper that a railway station will be built in an area,there used to be positivity among people for years.Time has changed now, people aren't satisfied with station, they immediately ask "when will Vande Bharat express come in our area?" pic.twitter.com/p4r3qRsDV5— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent on developing infrastructure
He said Rs 100 lakh crore will be spent on the developing infrastructure. People across the country are witnessing development by developing new rail lines, roads, and new bus stations. The mindset has changed.
Govt doing lot in ease of doing business
He said the government has done a lot in improving easing of doing business. But that's just one step. He said the government's ultimate aim is Ease of Living. That's what they should be moving towards development.
PM Modi: Today according to the needs of the 21st century, modern infrastructure is being set up. We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on the country's infrastructure. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ivFpnGMmnv— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Efforts are being made to remove corruption, black money completely
PM said the efforts are being made to remove corruption and black money. The issues have been plunged inot the country since last 70 years. He said honesty should be rewarded.
To keep small family is also a form of patriotism
Talking about the population explosion in the country, PM said this will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #IndiaIndependenceDay: Population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/i4MtqucqhK— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Participation of people necessary to save water
The efforts to save water need the participation of the masses. It is not the government who can save water. The participation of people in the field to save the water is necessary.
Aim to provide water to every home in the country
He said we are going keen to go ahead with the Jal Jeevan Mission. The government is moving forward four times better than the last 70 years of Congress rule. We aim to provide water to every home in the country.
PM Narendra Modi: It is unfortunate, however, that a lot of people lack access to water even after 70 years of Independence. Work on the Jal Jeevan Mission will continue with great enthusiasm in the years to come. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/MSsWVhhkcM— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
PM slams Conngress for opposing abrogation of Article 370 bill
Now the every Indian can say confidently on enation one constitution. Pm Modi said the people of the country ask them if Art 370 was so important. In spite of such a big majority, why did you not make it permanent then in the last 70 years?
PM Modi: Those who supported Article 370, India is questioning them, If this was so important then why was this Article not made permanent? After all, those people had huge mandates and could have easily removed its temporary status. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Sh6UOtz5YZ— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Women, safai karmacharis, dalits did not have their rights in J&K
Women in J&K did not have their rights. The lower castes too did not enjoy their rights as well. The safai karamcharis too have witnessed the same. Now the government will change the entire narrative in the region.
Old system in J&K led corruption
The old system in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism but there was injustice also when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept this?
Mood of the nation had changed in 2019: PM Modi
Before the elections in 2013-2014, I went all over the country in order to try to understand the feelings of the people. There was a disappointment on everyone's face, people used to think can this country change?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #IndiaIndependenceDay: Before the elections in 2013-2014 I went all over the country in order to try to understand the feelings of the people. There was disappointment on everyone's face, people used to think can this country change? pic.twitter.com/BAuQpCE3Vn— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Stand in solidarity with those who are affected by floods: PM Modi
He said today when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods.
PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay: Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods. pic.twitter.com/yGCKlL1MTS— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Article 370, 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing dream of Sardar Patel: PM Modi
PM Modi said the new govt has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector they have taken important steps including Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel.
PM Narendra Modi: The new govt has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. #Article370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel . #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Ve4RAxXBok— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
PM Modi unfurls national flag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolor at Red Fort in the national capital. He is likely to discuss the Article 370 which provided the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FOzli5INJi— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019