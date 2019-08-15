Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly. PM Modi will deliver the speech from the ramparts of the historic monument Red Fort in the national capital. This will be of his 6th consecutive speech after a massive win in the recently held Lok Sabha elections 2019. PM Modi is expected to throw light on a host of issues. He is likely to talk about the Centre’s landmark decision of abrogating Article 370 which gave the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi is also expected to discuss the government’s flagship schemes like Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat during his addresses to the nation on Independence Day.

I bow to all those great women and men who devoted their lives so that India becomes free: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2019

Last week, PM Modi in his address had assured people of J&K of development and peace, as he sought to assuage concerns following his government’s decision to scrap the state’s special status and dividing it into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a separate Union Territory.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

Highlights

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App