Independence Day 2019: August 15, the day of Independence is celebrated in India since 1947 when British rule ended. The India National Flag was first hosted at Red Fort in Delhi. Whereas India Celebrates its 73rd Independence day this year.

On Independence Day, people give homage to those who fought for India’s freedom in the past. The president delivers the Address to the Nation on the occasion of Independence day and Prime Minister unfurls India’s Flag at Red Fort, Delhi.

Independence Day 2019: History and Importance

British rule in India began in the 1600s when the east India company who came to trade in India, began to exercise military and administrative control. They started to suppress the local Kingdoms and ruled some parts of the country. By 1757, they had formed their foothold in many parts of the country.

The struggle for India’s Independence began in 1857 with the Sepoy Mutiny in Meerut. In the 20th century the National Congress and other political organizations, under the leadership Mahatma Gandhi began the independence movement. With lots of sacrifices, India finally got free from British at midnight of August 14 and August 15, 1947. Then Jawaharlal Nehru became first prime minister and gave his famous speech Tryst with Destiny. This day has marked the start of a new era of deliverance from British colonialism.

Independence Day 2019: Freedom Fighters

Indian revolutionaries such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Sarojini Naidu, Vijayalaxmi Pandit, Chandrasekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Jawaharlal Nehru, and many more took part is the freedom struggle against Britishers over different time periods, which then led to India’s freedom from British rule.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App