India The government, as is custom, will be hosting the flag-raising ceremony for the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort today at 15 August. Proper coronavirus safeguards will be in effect. Security measures have been deployed at the site. The social distancing of at least 6 feet and covering of faces are also compulsory to be for all.

To accommodate uninterrupted movement within the masses whilst avoiding contact, seats and walking paths have been augmented by wooden floors and carpets. The parking spots have been cobbled to allow quick entrance and exit. Guard of Honour members have remained isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All guests will be allowed entry by invitation only. More than 4,000 diplomats, bureaucrats, civil servants, journalists and other officials have been invited to the event. NCC Cadets be will be present at the Gyanpath instead of students this time, in view of coronavirus.

Guidelines were also written on the invitations sent to the select guests.

Makeshift medical centres at four places have also been established to treat anyone suspected of coronavirus. Of these 4 centres, one will be near the Ramparts, another at Madhavdas Park, and two others at 15 August Park. Ambulances are also to be positioned at these centres.

Thermal scanning will be done on all attendees of the event. The whole of Red Fort is also being constantly sanitised.

All present are to wear face covers or masks. Spare masks will also be kept at the Red Fort to be given to someone if they lose, ruin or lack their own. Hand sanitisers will also be available.