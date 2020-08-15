India The government, as is custom, will be hosting the flag-raising ceremony for the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort today at 15 August. Proper coronavirus safeguards will be in effect. Security measures have been deployed at the site. The social distancing of at least 6 feet and covering of faces are also compulsory to be for all.
To accommodate uninterrupted movement within the masses whilst avoiding contact, seats and walking paths have been augmented by wooden floors and carpets. The parking spots have been cobbled to allow quick entrance and exit. Guard of Honour members have remained isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All guests will be allowed entry by invitation only. More than 4,000 diplomats, bureaucrats, civil servants, journalists and other officials have been invited to the event. NCC Cadets be will be present at the Gyanpath instead of students this time, in view of coronavirus.
#WATCH live via ANI FB: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1VhrGN8NKL
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Guidelines were also written on the invitations sent to the select guests.
Makeshift medical centres at four places have also been established to treat anyone suspected of coronavirus. Of these 4 centres, one will be near the Ramparts, another at Madhavdas Park, and two others at 15 August Park. Ambulances are also to be positioned at these centres.
Thermal scanning will be done on all attendees of the event. The whole of Red Fort is also being constantly sanitised.
All present are to wear face covers or masks. Spare masks will also be kept at the Red Fort to be given to someone if they lose, ruin or lack their own. Hand sanitisers will also be available.
Live Updates
ITBP jawans celebrate 74th I-day in Ladakh
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India at an altitude of 16,000 feet in Ladakh. The government, as is custom, hosted the flag-raising ceremony for the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort today, on 15 August
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay at an altitude of 16,000 feet in Ladakh. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/9urqhmr9UE— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Ram Mandir issue resolved amicably: PM Modi
PM Modi says that GOI started work on construction on Ram mandir recently. He appreciated the restraint shown by people of India as he says that the restraint shown by Indians had been example setting.
Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future: PM Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/lwdOu7aBP4— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Lakshadweep to be connected to submarine optical fiber cable: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the connectivity push has increased drastically under their regime, they are working on increasing Connectivity from Ladakh to Andaman. He adds that they would connect Lakshadweep via the internet next.
In the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fiber cable: PM Modi https://t.co/mFzFYeKNGv— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM talks about neighbouring countries, calls ASEAN nations 'extremely imp to India
PM Modi says that India wants friendly relations with the neighbours and is working towards extended neighbourhood, wants to deepen ties with the neighbours. He calls collaboration with the neighbours in the energy sector as crucial, leaders from S Asia have a huge responsibility. PM says that the ASEAN nations are extremely important to India.
Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood': PM pic.twitter.com/72mBVnGP2M— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
LoC to LaC every aggressive act thwarted: PM Modi
PM says that the jawans have taught a lesson to those eyeing the Indian territory, terrorism to expansionism, India is ready to give a befitting reply. He says that the soldiers have given a befitting reply to the enemies of India. He adds that from LoC to LaC every aggressive act has been thwarted, the world stands with India today. PM says that India is united to protect its integrity and sovereignty.
From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/5fHmMWScaX— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM calls holding elections in J&K as one of top priorities
PM calls last one year phenomenal for J&K’s development. He says that J&K is on a new path to development. He thanks sarpanches in J&K for participating in the states Vikas and says that holding elections in J& is a priority for them. He adds that Ladakh is working towards a new era of development.
This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DlTdrOTSIZ— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM Modi talks about 'Digital Health Mission'
Prime Minister talks about Digital Health Mission, he says that India needs to strengthen testing network amid Corona crisis, there are 1400 testing centres pan-India. He adds that India can test 7 lakh people in a day now. He announces that he is starting National digital health mission today, national digital health mission will be revolutionary, He goes on to say that every Indian will be given a health ID, this health ID would record the medical history of cardholders.
Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production: PM Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/gMrhSYjQwp— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Daughters of India touching skies: PM Modi
Talking about the women of India, PM says that the government is working towards empowering women, they abolished triple talaq to help the Muslim sisters. He further says that they worked towards empowering women in the forces, most bookings under PM aawaas Yojana are made by women and they also provided 5 CR sanitary pads in 6000 health care centres.
Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud & strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opprtunities of self-emloyment & employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane: PM pic.twitter.com/DbCTRdeVys— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Every village of nation to be connected with Optical Fibre in next 1000 days: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi says that GOI ensured that optical fibre reaches 1.5 L panchayats in 5-yrs, making rural India digital a priority area. He adds that the aim is to send optical fibre network to all villages of India
Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre: PM. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vJG2zElqqp— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM Modi talks about NEP 2020
PM talks about the New Education Policy 2020, he says that education sector is extremely important for India’s development, they revised India’s education policy after decades. He adds that new NEP will make the students a global citizen. He says that Innovation is the priority area for the government.
Education has a key role in the making of #Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/OHjoEJdkym— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Aatmanirbhar Agri, migrants- top priorities of GOI: PM Modi
During his address on the 74th I-day, PM says that they had worked towards development of the underprivileged and they continue to working towards empowering the poor in rural India. He says that migrants are the top priority for their government. He says that 110 underprivileged districts have been identified and they would work towards a holistic development. He says that Atmanirbhar farmers is a priority for their govt, they spent 1L crore spent on agri infrastructure. He added that they are working towards doubling income of farmers.
An important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/WmeEpCzz2B— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM Modi addresses economic impact of Covid, talks about improving infrastructure
PM Modi says that their priority is to defeat Covid at the earliest, they need to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. He says that India needs to emphasise on improving infrastructure. He added that they are working towards a multi-model connectivity infrastructure, towards developing a 4-lane infra near sea ports. addresses
#WATCH live from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) https://t.co/FXcRvlxGsY— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
India's motto must be, Make For World: PM Modi
Prime Minister says that India needs to emphasise on skill development, if there are thousands of challenges, then there are crores of solutions with India. Addressing corona times, he says that India didn’t manufacture PPE kits but it did it when Covid hit it, vocal for local must become our life’s mantra. He says that India's motto must be to make for the world.
A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/jLn0JnVepW— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
India keeps potential to become health, tourism destination for world: PM Modi
PM says that its time that India must move beyond exporting raw material, they have taken steps to strengthen agri sector. He says that they had made every attempt to make India atma-nirbhar. He added that when India would become powerful in space, neighbours will also benefit. He added that India has the potential to become health tourism destination of the world.
I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat & they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution: PM pic.twitter.com/Dulut3vkwx— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Becoming atma nirbhar is the need of the hour: PM Modi
Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, PM Modi says that India needs to realise it's full potential. He says that it's time to add value additions in the skills of Indians, economic development with human growth is their agenda. He emphasizes on the need to become fully self-reliant.
I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay https://t.co/Fq2MQ1sWsn— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Becoming atma nirbhar is the need of the hour: PM Modi
Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, PM Modi says that India needs to realise it's full potential. He says that it's time to add value additions in the skills of Indians, economic development with human growth is their agenda. He emphasizes on the need to become fully self-reliant.
I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay https://t.co/Fq2MQ1sWsn— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Becoming atma nirbhar is the need of the hour: PM Modi
Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, PM Modi says that India needs to realise it's full potential. He says that it's time to add value additions in the skills of Indians, economic development with human growth is their agenda. He emphasizes on the need to become fully self-reliant.
I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay https://t.co/Fq2MQ1sWsn— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Big statement on ‘vistarvaad’ by PM on I-day
PM says that many attempts to break India have been made but they all failed. He says that India has stood against expansionism, expansionist forces have harmed the world. He says that India has stood against such forces.
#WATCH live via ANI FB: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1VhrGN8NKL— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Independence day, a day to remember freedom fighters: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation on India's 74th Independence day pays his salute to the corona warriors and he says that he's confident that India will defeat Covid-19. He says that this is the day to remember the freedom fighters of India and one must never forget lessons learnt from the freedom struggle. He said that India needs to set big goals for the 75th I-day, it will be a landmark for India.
This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/88xuhXe2z4— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM addresses nation at Red Fort
As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, starts his address at the Red Fort. He starts his address by wishing independence day to everyone. He recalled the sacrifices behind today's celebrations, he said that he salutes the sacrifices of the soldiers.
#WATCH live via ANI FB: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1VhrGN8NKL— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM addresses nation at Red Fort
As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, starts his address at the Red Fort. He starts his address by wishing independence day to everyone. He recalled the sacrifices behind today's celebrations, he said that he salutes the sacrifices of the soldiers.
#WATCH live via ANI FB: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1VhrGN8NKL— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM addresses nation at Red Fort
As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, starts his address at the Red Fort. He starts his address by wishing independence day to everyone. He recalled the sacrifices behind today's celebrations, he said that he salutes the sacrifices of the soldiers.
#WATCH live via ANI FB: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1VhrGN8NKL— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM addresses nation at Red Fort
As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, starts his address at the Red Fort. He starts his address by wishing independence day to everyone. He recalled the sacrifices behind today's celebrations, he said that he salutes the sacrifices of the soldiers.
#WATCH live via ANI FB: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1VhrGN8NKL— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM addresses nation at Red Fort
As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, starts his address at the Red Fort. He starts his address by wishing independence day to everyone. He recalled the sacrifices behind today's celebrations, he said that he salutes the sacrifices of the soldiers.
#WATCH live via ANI FB: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1VhrGN8NKL— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
PM receives guard of honours, unfurls national flag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. Guard of Honour members have remained isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Xaqi2JMjO3— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives PM Modi at Lahori Gate, Red Fort
Prime minister Modi arrived Lahori gate. He was recieved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Proper coronavirus safeguards will be in effect. Security measures have been deployed at the site. The social distancing of at least 6 feet and covering of faces are also compulsory to be for all.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Lahori Gate of the Red Fort. He is being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/ZJBTkaHRvY— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat
Prime Minister Modi arrived at Raj Ghat and paid tribute at the Raj Ghat. India will be hosting the flag-raising ceremony for the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort tomorrow at 15 August.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/TRm6QVDxqF— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020