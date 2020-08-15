India The government, as is custom, will be hosting the flag-raising ceremony for the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort today at 15 August. Proper coronavirus safeguards will be in effect. Security measures have been deployed at the site. The social distancing of at least 6 feet and covering of faces are also compulsory to be for all.

To accommodate uninterrupted movement within the masses whilst avoiding contact, seats and walking paths have been augmented by wooden floors and carpets. The parking spots have been cobbled to allow quick entrance and exit. Guard of Honour members have remained isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All guests will be allowed entry by invitation only. More than 4,000 diplomats, bureaucrats, civil servants, journalists and other officials have been invited to the event. NCC Cadets be will be present at the Gyanpath instead of students this time, in view of coronavirus.

Guidelines were also written on the invitations sent to the select guests.

Makeshift medical centres at four places have also been established to treat anyone suspected of coronavirus. Of these 4 centres, one will be near the Ramparts, another at Madhavdas Park, and two others at 15 August Park. Ambulances are also to be positioned at these centres.

Thermal scanning will be done on all attendees of the event. The whole of Red Fort is also being constantly sanitised.

All present are to wear face covers or masks. Spare masks will also be kept at the Red Fort to be given to someone if they lose, ruin or lack their own. Hand sanitisers will also be available.

Live Updates

09:25 (IST)

ITBP jawans celebrate 74th I-day in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India at an altitude of 16,000 feet in Ladakh. The government, as is custom, hosted the flag-raising ceremony for the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort today, on 15 August

09:11 (IST)

Ram Mandir issue resolved amicably: PM Modi

PM Modi says that GOI started work on construction on Ram mandir recently. He appreciated the restraint shown by people of India as he says that the restraint shown by Indians had been example setting.

09:08 (IST)

Lakshadweep to be connected to submarine optical fiber cable: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the connectivity push has increased drastically under their regime, they are working on increasing Connectivity from Ladakh to Andaman. He adds that they would connect Lakshadweep via the internet next.

09:05 (IST)

PM talks about neighbouring countries, calls ASEAN nations 'extremely imp to India

PM Modi says that India wants friendly relations with the neighbours and is working towards extended neighbourhood, wants to deepen ties with the neighbours. He calls collaboration with the neighbours in the energy sector as crucial, leaders from S Asia have a huge responsibility. PM says that the ASEAN nations are extremely important to India.

09:02 (IST)

LoC to LaC every aggressive act thwarted: PM Modi

PM says that the jawans have taught a lesson to those eyeing the Indian territory, terrorism to expansionism, India is ready to give a befitting reply. He says that the soldiers have given a befitting reply to the enemies of India. He adds that from LoC to LaC every aggressive act has been thwarted, the world stands with India today. PM says that India is united to protect its integrity and sovereignty.

08:51 (IST)

PM calls holding elections in J&K as one of top priorities

PM calls last one year phenomenal for J&K’s development. He says that J&K is on a new path to development. He thanks sarpanches in J&K for participating in the states Vikas and says that holding elections in J& is a priority for them. He adds that Ladakh is working towards a new era of development.

08:48 (IST)

PM Modi talks about 'Digital Health Mission'

Prime Minister talks about Digital Health Mission, he says that India needs to strengthen testing network amid Corona crisis, there are 1400 testing centres pan-India. He adds that India can test 7 lakh people in a day now. He announces that he is starting National digital health mission today, national digital health mission will be revolutionary, He goes on to say that every Indian will be given a health ID, this health ID would record the medical history of cardholders.

08:36 (IST)

Daughters of India touching skies: PM Modi

Talking about the women of India, PM says that the government is working towards empowering women, they abolished triple talaq to help the Muslim sisters. He further says that they worked towards empowering women in the forces, most bookings under PM aawaas Yojana are made by women and they also provided 5 CR sanitary pads in 6000 health care centres.

08:33 (IST)

Every village of nation to be connected with Optical Fibre in next 1000 days: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi says that GOI ensured that optical fibre reaches 1.5 L panchayats in 5-yrs, making rural India digital a priority area. He adds that the aim is to send optical fibre network to all villages of India

08:28 (IST)

PM Modi talks about NEP 2020

PM talks about the New Education Policy 2020, he says that education sector is extremely important for India’s development, they revised India’s education policy after decades. He adds that new NEP will make the students a global citizen. He says that Innovation is the priority area for the government.

08:25 (IST)

Aatmanirbhar Agri, migrants- top priorities of GOI: PM Modi

During his address on the 74th I-day, PM says that they had worked towards development of the underprivileged and they continue to working towards empowering the poor in rural India. He says that migrants are the top priority for their government. He says that 110 underprivileged districts have been identified and they would work towards a holistic development. He says that Atmanirbhar farmers is a priority for their govt, they spent 1L crore spent on agri infrastructure. He added that they are working towards doubling income of farmers.

08:17 (IST)

PM Modi addresses economic impact of Covid, talks about improving infrastructure

PM Modi says that their priority is to defeat Covid at the earliest, they need to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. He says that India needs to emphasise on improving infrastructure. He added that they are working towards a multi-model connectivity infrastructure, towards developing a 4-lane infra near sea ports. addresses

08:11 (IST)

India's motto must be, Make For World: PM Modi

Prime Minister says that India needs to emphasise on skill development, if there are thousands of challenges, then there are crores of solutions with India. Addressing corona times, he says that India didn’t manufacture PPE kits but it did it when Covid hit it, vocal for local must become our life’s mantra. He says that India's motto must be to make for the world.

08:05 (IST)

India keeps potential to become health, tourism destination for world: PM Modi

PM says that its time that India must move beyond exporting raw material, they have taken steps to strengthen agri sector. He says that they had made every attempt to make India atma-nirbhar. He added that when India would become powerful in space, neighbours will also benefit. He added that India has the potential to become health tourism destination of the world.

08:00 (IST)

Becoming atma nirbhar is the need of the hour: PM Modi

Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, PM Modi says that India needs to realise it's full potential. He says that it's time to add value additions in the skills of Indians, economic development with human growth is their agenda. He emphasizes on the need to become fully self-reliant.

07:56 (IST)

Big statement on ‘vistarvaad’ by PM on I-day

PM says that many attempts to break India have been made but they all failed. He says that India has stood against expansionism, expansionist forces have harmed the world. He says that India has stood against such forces.

07:50 (IST)

Independence day, a day to remember freedom fighters: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation on India's 74th Independence day pays his salute to the corona warriors and he says that he's confident that India will defeat Covid-19. He says that this is the day to remember the freedom fighters of India and one must never forget lessons learnt from the freedom struggle. He said that India needs to set big goals for the 75th I-day, it will be a landmark for India.

07:44 (IST)

PM addresses nation at Red Fort

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, starts his address at the Red Fort. He starts his address by wishing independence day to everyone. He recalled the sacrifices behind today's celebrations, he said that he salutes the sacrifices of the soldiers.

07:39 (IST)

PM receives guard of honours, unfurls national flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. Guard of Honour members have remained isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.

07:36 (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives PM Modi at Lahori Gate, Red Fort

Prime minister Modi arrived Lahori gate. He was recieved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Proper coronavirus safeguards will be in effect. Security measures have been deployed at the site. The social distancing of at least 6 feet and covering of faces are also compulsory to be for all.

07:28 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Raj Ghat and paid tribute at the Raj Ghat. India will be hosting the flag-raising ceremony for the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort tomorrow at 15 August.

 