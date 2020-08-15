India's 74th Independence Day is on the 15th of August. Major political figures and ministers have spoken on the occasion, and extended their greetings to the nation.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Remembering a quote of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. “The only alternative to coexistence is destruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day.” Extending the wishes to the country on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”

At the same time, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, said that on 74th Independence Day, all Indians should take a pledge to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat. “On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products. Best wishes on Independence Day,” Shah said in a tweet. “Today we are very proud that the dream of independent, strong and capable India dreamt by our freedom fighters is being brought to reality by PM Narendra Modi. On one side poor and deprived classes were given homes, electricity, health insurance while on the other, India was made a stronger nation,” he added. In an earlier tweet, Shah had also saluted all the freedom fighters who had laid down their lives in the Independence struggle and those who had made the supreme sacrifice for its security and unity.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. PM Modi will proceed to the Lahore Gate of Red Fort where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He will then address the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

The Defence Minister said, “We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant.” He will then proceed to the Lahore Gate of Red Fort where he will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address the nation. Rajnath Singh will be joined by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19. Compared to the past years, only about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the Prime Minister’s speech. The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.

