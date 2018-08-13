The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Delhiites ahead of the 15 August Independence Day celebrations on Monday, August 13, saying roads will be closed for usual traffic at many places, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road.

The country is all geared up to commemorate the 72nd Independence day which will be held on August 15 at the Red Fort, New Delhi

Just ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on Monday for August 15 saying that the roads will be closed for general traffic at the Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg and Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road and Link Road between 5 AM to 9 AM. All the people whose vehicles are without parking labels and will be attending the parade have been advised to avoid areas such as, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg among others.

Meanwhile, the country is all geared up to commemorate the 72nd Independence day which will be held on August 15 at the Red Fort, New Delhi, and preparations are in full swing, the school children are scheduled to make a tricolour during the full dress rehearsal.

ALSO READ: People should rise above politics to ensure unity, peace: PM Modi on lynching

Besides that, five-star restaurants have also come up with a special menu which will have ‘tiranga storm’, filled with barfis, dhoklas, sandwiches, biryani and even sushi, momos painted with saffron, white and green to celebrate the national flag.

The restaurants have reportedly also planned a special Independence Day Thali on August 15 which will be available for both lunch and dinner. The Thali will consist of Murgh Makhni, Saag Meat, Paneer Butter Masala, Palak Makai Khumb, as reported by TOI.’

Just like every August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day. the full dress rehearsal is held every year in order to ensure the celebrations go smooth

ALSO READ: Happy Independence Day 2018 wishes and messages live updates: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and Shayari for Facebook and Whatsapp

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More