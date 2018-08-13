Independence Day: The advisory by MHA stated that people have respect for their national flag but on several occasions, it was noticed that people lack proper awareness and end up disrespecting the flag

With just a few hours left before India indulges into a celebration mode to welcome its Independence Day on August 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an advisory directing all the chief secretaries and Administrators of all the state and Union territories including all the departments of Government of India to ensure that the provisions mentioned in Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, does not get violated at any cost. The advisory stated that the national flag of India represents hopes and aspirations of the people and hence should not be disrespected and should be given its due importance.

The advisory stated that people have respect for their national flag but on several occasions, it was noticed that people lack proper awareness and end up disrespecting the flag. The advisory further directed the concerned authorities to carry out awareness programmes among the masses in this regard. The advisory also gave orders of publicising the matter on a large scale so people can be made aware of it.

It said that since plastic is being banned in most parts of India, organisations, schools and other institutions must resort to the use of national flags made of paper and not of plastic.

The advisory further directed the use of flags made of paper at important national, cultural and sports events. It added that the people must make sure that the flags are not thrown on the ground after the event ends. Banning the use of flags made of plastic, the advisory said that the flags made of plastic are not easily biodegradable and do not get decomposed for a long time.

Commenting on the disposal of paper flags, the advisory said that such flags must be disposed of in private with the dignity of the flag.

