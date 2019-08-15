Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his sixth independence day speech at the Red Fort talked about major initiatives taken by the BJP and said people re-elected them because of the hard work put in by them in the last five years.

Addressing the nation on country’s 73rd independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech underlined various initiatives taken by his government, specifically triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He came down heavily upon Opposition and asked if Article 370 was so life changing then why it remained temporary for 70 years and further questioned them why they could not bring large mandates to make article 370 permanent.

The Prime Minister said it was important to abrogate Article 370 so that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s (India’s first Home Minister) dream of united India could be fulfilled. He said it was important to have one nation, one constitution and hinted at Jammu and Kashmir’s special status abrogation that helped it make reality.

Crediting his government for ensuring 2/3rd majority for Article 370, Modi said it was on everyone’s mind but nobody wanted to take the initiative.

He reiterated the ability of the BJP-led NDA to make things happen and and said what the previous governments could not do in 70 years, the new government did in 70 days.

On triple talaq, PM Modi said country’s Muslim sisters and daughters used to live in fear and had to experience misery due to triple talaq and added that it was time to stand by Muslim sisters and daughters for their rights .

He said if Sati and chid marriage could be abolished, then why not the unfair practice of triple talaq.

In his sixth straight Independence Day address at the Red Fort PM Modi said everybody was sceptical in 2014 when they changed the government, they had apprehensions if they would be able to see the changes they wanted. He said the government worked extremely hard to live up-to people’s expectation and that’s why they have been re-elected for another term.

