The country is celebrating 73rd Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address to the nation from the historic monument Red Fort. This will be his 6th Independence Day speech and is expected to touch on a host of issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day today. The biggest event will be held at the Red Fort where PM Narendra Modi will lead the ceremony. PM Modi will hoist the tricolor and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

PM Narendra Modi, who is the leading the nation, will be of his 6th consecutive address to the country. The event will be attended by Cabinet and other high officials. Around 3,500 girl students drawn from 41 government schools in Delhi; 5,000 boy spectators and 700 NCC cadets from 17 schools will display ‘strength in unity’ through the formation of the words Naya Bharat,” reads the statement. of Ministry of Defence. PM Modi will also pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat at 7 pm. He will be taken to the saluting base and will inspect the Guard of Honour.

reports said PM Modi will highlight the government’s performance and the growth which country is witnessing after taking the oath as the Prime Minister in his second term. PM is likely to touch the Kashmir issue where the Centre government recently scrapped the special status. Since then, the valley is under strict curfew, and restrictions have been placed by the government authorities.

Delhi: Visitors, performers and jawans gather at the Red Fort ahead of #IndependenceDay celebrations.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind during his address said revocation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for decades, and bifurcation of the state into two union territories would benefit the people of the region. He added the people of J&K will access the same rights, privileges, and facilities as their fellow citizens across the country. He also highlighted the productive sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where important bills were passed during the recent session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan.

