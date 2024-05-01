India Achieves Milestone With Successful Testing Of SMART Anti-Submarine Missile-Torpedo System

India conducted a successful flight test of the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART), an anti-submarine warfare system, off the coast of Odisha, according to a defence official. The system was launched from a ground mobile launcher at around 8:30 am.

The defence official stated that this test validated several advanced mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection, and velocity control.

SMART, a lightweight torpedo delivery system based on missiles, is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to significantly enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedoes.

The canister-based missile system features two-stage solid propulsion, an electromechanical actuator, precision inertial navigation systems, and more.

It is equipped with an advanced lightweight torpedo as its payload, alongside a release system based on parachutes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO and industry partners for the successful flight test of SMART.

“The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (R&D) and Chairman of DRDO, commended the collaborative efforts of the entire SMART team and encouraged them to persevere on the journey of excellence.

