India Aims to Eradicate Begging by 2026; Survey and Rehabilitation Initiatives Underway

India is embarking on a mission to eliminate begging across the nation by 2026, spearheaded by a comprehensive survey and rehabilitation effort initiated by the Central government. Targeting several key cities, authorities have begun identifying and relocating beggars, particularly women and children, with the aim of reintegrating them into mainstream society.

In a significant move towards this goal, Bhopal has been selected as the pilot city for conducting a detailed survey of beggars. The administration is meticulously mapping out locations such as squares, intersections, religious sites, railway stations, and bus terminals where beggars are frequently found. The initial day of the survey saw officials rescuing over 200 beggars, with the Govindpura division recording the highest concentration, totaling 130 individuals so far.

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh emphasized in an interview that the survey spans three days and involves collaboration among Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars, and the Social Justice Department. The findings will inform subsequent actions aimed at providing housing, education for children, and employment opportunities for adults identified during the survey.

Responsibility for surveying beggars has been delegated to Tehsildars across various tehsils including Govindpura, Kolar, Berasia, Huzur, MP Nagar, City, and TT Nagar. Post-survey, children will be enrolled in schools to receive quality education, while adults will be trained in various skills and assisted in securing employment. Funding for these initiatives will be provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, ensuring comprehensive support for rehabilitation efforts in each district.

(Also Read: Pakistan: Six injured in accidental grenade blast in Jamshoro)

The Central government has identified 30 cities nationwide for similar survey and rehabilitation drives under the ‘Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprises’ (SMILE) scheme. These cities, renowned for their religious significance, historical importance, and tourism potential, have been selected to address the issue of begging systematically.

According to reports, the survey has already been completed in cities like Kozhikode, Madurai, Vijayawada, and Mysuru, with efforts underway to expand the initiative to more urban centers. The collaborative efforts between the Ministry, district authorities, and local bodies aim to achieve sustainable outcomes and realize the vision of a beggar-free India by 2026.