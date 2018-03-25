Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday reiterated that India will maintain its integrity and our defence forces are ready for any kind of unforeseen situation in Doklam. Nirmala Sitharaman added that we are constantly working on the modernisation of our defence forces. Yesterday, Indian envoy to China Gautam Bambawale said that any attempt by Beijing to change the status quo may lead to another Doklam.

A day after Indian envoy to China Gautam Bambawale gave a statement about Doklam issue, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India is ready for any kind of unexpected situation in Doklam and will maintain its territorial integrity. Sitharaman added that the Central government is taking positive measures to advanced our defence forces. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Dehradun, Nirmala Sitharama said, “We are alert & ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. We are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces. We will maintain our territorial integrity.”

The statement by Defence Minister has come less than 3 months ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi trip to China. PM Modi will visit China’s Qingdao city to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit to be held on June 9-10. Before this statement, Nirmala Sitharaman had said, “I don’t think that Doklam will be repeated. But, we need to be alert at the border every minute. Anything can happen on the border.” Yesterday, on March 25, Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale had said that any attempt by Beijing to change the status quo may lead to another Doklam.

Bambawale also added that only candid and frank talks can prevent these kinds of incidents between India and China. More than 2 weeks ago, Chinese Foreign Minister said that with political trust the even Himalayas can’t stop India and China from friendly exchanges. The Chinese Foreign Minister further added that Indian elephant and Chinese dragon must not fight with each other but dance with each other.

Recent reports published in Indian media have suggested that China is quietly and cleverly making a new road that can give its army access to the south Doklam. In June last year, Indian army and People Liberation Army China locked horns in a 73-day long standoff at Tibetan plateau Doklam.

